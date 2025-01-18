Puerto Barú Megaproject Kicks Off With $250 Million Investment And Promise Of Employment

Puerto Barú Megaproject Kicks Off With $250 Million Investment And Promise Of Employment
Date
1/18/2025 2:14:40 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
With the formal ceremony marking the start of construction of the multipurpose terminal in Puerto Barú, concrete steps were taken for the development of this megaproject, which aims to generate more than two thousand jobs during its construction and operation phase.
For his part, Luis Roquebert, administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), stressed that this progress reaffirms the entity's commitment to supporting port infrastructure initiatives such as Puerto Barú.
Ceremonial Act for the Start of Puerto Barú
US Investors Invest More than $250 Million
in Puerto Barú in David.
During an event at the Chiriquí Chamber of Commerce, the United States ambassador to Panama,
Mari Carmen Aponte, reaffirmed her support for investment in the Puerto Barú project in David.
Aponte highlighted the importance of this port terminal to strengthen logistics connections between Panama and the North American markets. Puerto Barú in David is the most important logistics investment in the history of Chiriquí
and the western region of Panama,
an environmentally sustainable project
that enhances the geographical position of Panama, the productive strengths of Chiriquí, its tourism and its proximity to Central America, along with the value of its people.
Multipurpose Terminal with Free Zone
First Tourist Terminal in the Western Region
Commitment to the Environment
Partnership with the Community
The Center for Research, Training and Entrepreneurship (CIFE)
has initiated a major program to monitor the protected mangrove area in David, Chiriquí, in collaboration with
the University of Panama and Louisiana State University. This project involves the local community and university students in the protection and study of this vital ecosystem.
Puerto Barú in David is a multipurpose port that will transform logistics in Panama and the region. Providing our customers with competitive options and the flexibility needed to thrive from a strategic location.
A Strategic Port to Serve Panama and the World
The construction and operation of Puerto Barú in David
will benefit various sectors of the economy
of the province and the country, generating opportunities for tourism, exports, cargo transportation and agricultural activity in the western region of Panama.
Puerto Barú
in David will take advantage of the opportunities generated as a connectivity and logistics center for trade for the development of Chiriquí and the western region of the country
MENAFN18012025000218011062ID1109104184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.