Puerto Barú Megaproject Kicks Off With $250 Million Investment And Promise Of Employment

With the formal ceremony marking the start of of the multipurpose terminal in Puerto Barú, concrete steps were taken for the development of this megaproject, which aims to generate more than two thousand jobs during its construction and operation phase.

For his part, Luis Roquebert, administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), stressed that this progress reaffirms the entity's commitment to supporting infrastructure initiatives such as Puerto Barú.

Ceremonial Act for the Start of Puerto Barú

US Investors Invest More than $250 Million

in Puerto Barú in David.

During an event at the Chiriquí Chamber of Commerce, the United States ambassador to Panama,

Mari Carmen Aponte, reaffirmed her support for investment in the Puerto Barú project in David.

Aponte highlighted the importance of this port terminal to strengthen logistics connections between Panama and the North American markets. Puerto Barú in David is the most important logistics investment in the history of Chiriquí

and the western region of Panama,

an environmentally sustainable project

that enhances the geographical position of Panama, the productive strengths of Chiriquí, its tourism and its proximity to Central America, along with the value of its people.

Multipurpose Terminal with Free Zone

First Tourist Terminal in the Western Region

Commitment to the Environment

Partnership with the Community

The Center for Research, Training and Entrepreneurship (CIFE)

has initiated a major program to monitor the protected mangrove area in David, Chiriquí, in collaboration with

the University of Panama and Louisiana State University. This project involves the local community and university students in the protection and study of this vital ecosystem.

Puerto Barú in David is a multipurpose port that will transform logistics in Panama and the region. Providing our customers with competitive options and the flexibility needed to thrive from a strategic location.

A Strategic Port to Serve Panama and the World

The construction and operation of Puerto Barú in David

will benefit various sectors of the economy

of the province and the country, generating opportunities for tourism, exports, cargo transportation and agricultural activity in the western region of Panama.

Puerto Barú

in David will take advantage of the opportunities generated as a connectivity and logistics center for trade for the development of Chiriquí and the western region of the country