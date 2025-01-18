Palestinian President: Ready To Take Full Responsibilities For Gaza Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared on Saturday that the and the security apparatuses are ready take full responsibility for security in Gaza namely at the passageways.

Abbas was speaking in a phone contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

He affirmed necessity of speeding up dispatch of aid by international organizations in coordination with the Palestinian government and coercing Israel to stop the offensives and dangerous breaches in the West and Jerusalem.

The president also called for halting construction and expansion of the settlements, the settlers' crimes and desecration of the Islamic and Christian sanctities.

Abbas re-affirmed the necessity to enforce a truce immediately, called for full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the enclave to pave the way for "the State of Palestine to fully shoulder the responsibilities in the strip as an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory." (end)

