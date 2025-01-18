Indian, Bangladeshi Villagers Clash Along Indo-Bangla Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) Trouble erupted once again along the India-Bangladesh border at Sukhdevpur in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday after Bangladeshi villagers allegedly entered Indian territory, destroyed and chopped down trees in a mango orchard.

Indian villagers gathered at the spot and a clash ensued between the two sides. Finally, the Border Security Force (BSF) had to fire tear cannisters to bring the situation under control.

Sukhdevpur, in the Baishnabnagar station area of Malda, was in the news recently after Bangladesh protested India's attempt to erect a Single Line Fence (SLF) along the stretch of the unfenced border there.

Indian villagers have been regularly complaining about attacks by armed criminals from across the border.

Bangladesh, however, refused permission to India to erect the SLF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) even threatened to open fire on workers if construction work started.

The issue led to a major diplomatic row with both countries summoning each other's envoys to register complaints. Things had quietened down over the last five days though.

According to the BSF, trouble erupted around 11.45 a.m. on Saturday after Indian villagers complained that their crops had been stolen or destroyed by Bangladeshis.

An argument started with Bangladeshi farmers and this turned into a clash with both sides pelting stones at each other, the BSF spokesperson said.

"Both the BSF and BGB arrived on either side of the international border and brought the situation under control. We have moved back Indian villagers to a safe distance from the border. In the afternoon, a few Bangladeshi villagers were spotted 50-75 metres from the IBB with BGB personnel making efforts to push them back further.

"This should not be construed as a clash between the two border guarding forces. Rather, the unit commandants of the BSF and BGB are working towards better coordination to prevent such incidents," the BSF official added.

The BSF has ordered Indian farmers not to get engaged in such activities in the future and seek their help to sort out issues, if required.