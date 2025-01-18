President Ilham Aliyev Receives Türkiye's FM

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Türkiye's FM
Date
1/18/2025 6:10:33 AM
On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.
Hakan Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani President.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and
asked Hakan Fidan to extend his own greetings to Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan.
During the meeting, both sides hailed the successful development
of the friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye in political, economic, and all other areas.
They expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to
strengthen in the future.
During the conversation, they also exchanged views on the
prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual
interest.
