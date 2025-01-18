President Ilham Aliyev Receives Türkiye's FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hakan Fidan, of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Hakan Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Hakan Fidan to extend his own greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the successful development of the friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in political, economic, and all other areas. They expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in the future.

During the conversation, they also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

