Destruction In Kupiansk Community As Result Of Yesterday's Hostile Shelling

1/18/2025 6:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, in the village of Prystin of the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region, two houses were destroyed and three were damaged as a result of attacks by Russian troops.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram .

“Yesterday, in the village of Prystin of the Kupiansk community, two houses were destroyed and three were damaged as a result of enemy shelling . There were no casualties,” the post reads.

According to the RMA, 32 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from Borivske and Kupiansk directions during the day.

Read also: Russian forces positioned close to Kupiansk , fighting ongoing in Dvorichna – Syniehubov

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army launched a drone strike on the town of Dergachi in Kharkiv district.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

MENAFN18012025000193011044ID1109103736


UkrinForm

