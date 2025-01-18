Destruction In Kupiansk Community As Result Of Yesterday's Hostile Shelling
1/18/2025 6:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, in the village of Prystin of the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region, two houses were destroyed and three were damaged as a result of attacks by Russian troops.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram .
“Yesterday, in the village of Prystin of the Kupiansk community, two houses were destroyed and three were damaged as a result of enemy shelling . There were no casualties,” the post reads.
According to the RMA, 32 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from Borivske and Kupiansk directions during the day.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army launched a drone strike on the town of Dergachi in Kharkiv district.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration
