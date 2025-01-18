TikTok faces ban in U.S. as deadline looms, over 170 million Americans at risk of losing access

(MENAFN)

Over 170 million Americans will no longer be able to access TikTok's well-known app starting on Sunday unless the Biden administration takes steps to guarantee the firm won't be penalized for breaking the ban, the company said on Friday. That came after the contentious app restriction was upheld by the US Supreme Court earlier Friday.





The bill, which had bipartisan backing in and was signed by President Joe Biden in April, requires TikTok to sell its US business to American buyers by Sunday in order to avoid being outlawed.





However, the Biden administration stated that President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on Monday, would be responsible for enforcing the ban. According to TikTok, the present US administration's response was inadequate.



“The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok’s availability to over 170 million Americans,” stated the firm. “Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19.”



