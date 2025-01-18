123 Palestinians murders in Gaza since ceasefire, despite claims of 'safe zones'

(MENAFN) The total of Palestinians murdered by Israeli in Gaza since the declation of the ceasefire increased to 123, in line with the Gaza Civil Defense Directorate on Saturday.



In a written statement, the board of directors stated that Israeli strikes and assaults through all regions of the Gaza Strip have murdered 123 Palestinians and wounded 270 others since the ceasefire was declared on Wednesday. The included 33 kids and 33 women.



The current fatalities were five Palestinians, including women and kids of the same family, who were murdered when the Israeli military targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi region, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.



The Al-Mawasi area, outlined by the Israeli military as a "safe humanitarian zone," has seen many assaults on displaced civilians despite such guarantees.



Israeli troops also started artillery and aerial strikes in other areas of Khan Younis, in line with eyewitnesses.



