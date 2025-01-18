Lebanese foreign minister praises Spain's 'just' stance on Israeli conflict, humanitarian aid

(MENAFN)

During a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, on Thursday, Lebanese interim foreign Abdullah Bou Habib commended Madrid's "just" stance on the recent Israeli war on Lebanon.





Bou Habib, Albares, and his accompanying delegation met at a dinner in the capital city of Beirut, according to the National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon.





Bou Habib said that Lebanon was grateful for Spain's humanitarian assistance, its support during the Israeli conflict, and its fair position. Spain's robust participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was also praised by him.





Albares landed in Lebanon on Wednesday and left for Damascus, the Syrian capital, on Thursday, where he met with representatives of the country's new government.





The visit comes in the wake of Israel's more than year-long assault on Lebanon, which claimed over 4,000 lives and injured almost 17,000 more, many of them women and children.



MENAFN18012025000045016953ID1109103801