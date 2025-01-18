Trump's 'America First' economic agenda set to take effect with tariffs, tax cuts, fossil fuel expansion
Date
1/18/2025 6:36:18 AM
(MENAFN)
It is anticipated that President-elect Donald Trump's economic team will swiftly put his "America First" ideas into effect.
Trump made economic policies the focal point of his campaign last year, promising to increase the output of fossil fuels, lower inflation, impose more tariffs on nations, and reduce taxes for the wealthy. trump announced his economic goals and nominated his Cabinet members following his election in November.
Trump declared that his "favorite word in the dictionary" is "tariff," and he threatened to impose tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico, the BRICS countries, and the EU as part of his protectionist policies in his future presidency.
He claimed that more, better, and more affordable output would be produced in the US if tax cuts, fair trade, deregulation, and energy abundance were combined.
As part of his campaign, Trump emphasized his skepticism of climate change by promising to repeal the Biden administration's restriction on oil and gas production in the majority of US territorial seas. Additionally, he pledged to make the US "the Bitcoin superpower of the world."
MENAFN18012025000045016953ID1109103798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.