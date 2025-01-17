SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Return To Winning Ways At Kingsmead

(MENAFN- IANS) Durban, Jan 18 (IANS) The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have returned to winning ways with a 58-run bonus victory over Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead. The defending champions were desperate to kickstart their SA 20 Season 3 campaign after three defeats.

Aiden Markram's team responded to the rallying call from their skipper with a much-improved performance with the bat after he won the toss and opted to take the first strike.

England international Zak Crawley provided the early momentum with a 29-ball 34 before fellow Englishman Tom Abell crafted a 39-ball 57 (5x4) to maintain the momentum through the middle order.

Marco Jansen, who was fresh off a half-century in the last match, again provided the late flourish with 36 not out off 26 balls. The lanky allrounder shared an unbroken partnership of 24 off 13 balls with Tristan Stubbs (15 not out off eight balls) to lift the Sunrisers to 165/5.

Mystery spinner Noor Ahmad was the Super Giants' most successful bowler with figures of 4-24.

The Super Giants' reply started in a positive fashion with opener Bryce Parsons and Matthew Breetzke putting on 40 for the first wicket. However, the pair were involved in a horrible mix up which led to Parsons being run out for 23 off 21 balls.

The Super Giants never quite recovered from thereon with left-arm spinner Liam Dawson utilising the spin-friendly conditions at Kingsmead to his advantage. The Englishman showed his experience by having Kane Williamson (3) caught and bowled before trapping Breetzke (21) plumb in front to finish with 2-18 from his four overs.

Dawson received solid support from fellow spinner Simon Harmer, who claimed the big wicket of Season MVP Heinrich Klaasen for just one.

Despite a couple of dropped catches that delayed the inevitable, the Sunrisers seamers completed a brilliant all-round bowling performance with Richard Gleeson and Ottneil Baartman chipping in with two wickets each to dismiss the Super Giants for just 107.

The two sides will go head-to-head again in a rematch at St George's Park on Sunday.