United States Imposes Ban On The Use Of Food Coloring

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to exclude the synthetic dye "Red No. 3," widely used in food and beverages, from the food chain. The scientific name of this dye, "FD&C Red No. 3," is linked to potential cancer risks associated with its use, Azernews reports.

Red No. 3 was primarily used for coloring confectionery, sweets, and some snacks. However, studies conducted on laboratory mice have shown that this substance may cause cancer. As a result, the FDA has confirmed that the use of this additive in the food is unsafe from both a legal and scientific perspective. The FDA's decision has been praised by consumer protection organizations, with experts considering the gradual removal of such substances that pose potential threats to food safety an important step.

It should be noted that the struggle over this issue has been ongoing for many years. In 2022, a petition submitted by 24 non-profit organizations to the FDA to ban this food coloring was officially adopted, forming the basis for this decision. The move is seen as another indication of the importance placed on food safety and consumer health in the United States. Health organizations hope that this decision will spark a broader discussion about the safety of food coloring and lead to the reevaluation of other additives in the food industry.

Interestingly, this decision reflects a growing global trend toward greater transparency in food production and more rigorous safety standards. Many countries are reviewing the safety of artificial food colorings, with some already taking steps to limit their use. The ongoing scrutiny of food additives is part of a larger movement advocating for cleaner, healthier food options and better consumer awareness regarding food ingredients.