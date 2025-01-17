United States Imposes Ban On The Use Of Food Coloring
1/17/2025 3:20:42 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to exclude
the synthetic dye "Red No. 3," widely used in food and beverages,
from the food supply chain. The scientific name of this dye,
"FD&C Red No. 3," is linked to potential cancer risks
associated with its use, Azernews reports.
Red No. 3 was primarily used for coloring confectionery, sweets,
and some snacks. However, studies conducted on laboratory mice have
shown that this substance may cause cancer. As a result, the FDA
has confirmed that the use of this additive in the food industry is
unsafe from both a legal and scientific perspective. The FDA's
decision has been praised by consumer protection organizations,
with experts considering the gradual removal of such substances
that pose potential threats to food safety an important step.
It should be noted that the struggle over this issue has been
ongoing for many years. In 2022, a petition submitted by 24
non-profit organizations to the FDA to ban this food coloring was
officially adopted, forming the basis for this decision. The move
is seen as another indication of the importance placed on food
safety and consumer health in the United States. Health
organizations hope that this decision will spark a broader
discussion about the safety of food coloring and lead to the
reevaluation of other additives in the food industry.
Interestingly, this decision reflects a growing global trend
toward greater transparency in food production and more rigorous
safety standards. Many countries are reviewing the safety of
artificial food colorings, with some already taking steps to limit
their use. The ongoing scrutiny of food additives is part of a
larger movement advocating for cleaner, healthier food options and
better consumer awareness regarding food ingredients.
