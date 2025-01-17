Production Of 122 Film Projects Continues In Ukraine With Support Of Ukrainian State Film Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With the assistance of the Ukrainian State Agency, 122 film projects are currently being created.

This is stated in the response of the State Film Agency to an information request from Ukrinform.

In particular, it is noted that the following films are to be released in 2025: “It's Good That Mom Doesn't Know” (Kinomedia LLC), 'Blind Vacation' (FINE CAT LLC), 'Malevich' (435films LLC), 'House Behind Glass' (Directorate Kino LLC) and 'You Are Space' (Form Films LLC).

As Ukrinform previously reported, the screening of the fantastic tragicomed You Are Space directed by Pavlo Ostrikov will take place at the annual Oostende Filmfestival in Belgium.

A still from the movie“House Behind Glass”