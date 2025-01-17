Zelensky Awards Another 453 Ukrainian Defenders, 202 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored another 453 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, including 202 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree, No.35/2025, was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", and "To the Defender of the Fatherland".

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky signed decrees No.28/2025 and No.29/2025 on January 14 to awarded 981 service member with state awards, 640 of them posthumously.

Photo: President's Office