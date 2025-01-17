Christopher Smith Joins Sweet Briar College As Vice President Of Enrollment Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Smith, Ph.D. Vice President of Enrollment Management Sweet Briar College

Dr. Christopher Smith appointed Sweet Briar College's vice president of enrollment management.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following a national search, Christopher Smith, Ph.D. , was appointed vice president of enrollment management at Sweet Briar College. Dr. Smith brings a wealth of experience, an innovative approach, and an inspiring commitment to advancing Sweet Briar's mission of empowering the next generation of women leaders .With over two decades of leading teams in high-impact sales and higher education, Dr. Smith has an impressive track record of increasing enrollment through data-driven strategies, fostering diversity, and building programs aligned with institutional values. His visionary leadership has resulted in significant growth in enrollment and increased support for first-generation and underrepresented students. His creative, student-centered approach perfectly fits Sweet Briar's commitment to providing women with an inclusive, empowering environment.In his most recent role as executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Dr. Smith oversaw admissions, marketing and communications, financial aid and scholarships, and auxiliary services, including dining and the bookstore. He was critical in developing comprehensive recruitment and retention strategies emphasizing student engagement and support from the first point of contact through graduation.Dr. Smith's key achievements in this role included:Data-Driven Enrollment Growth: Implemented predictive analytics and CRM strategies averaging 23.5% overall enrollment growth from 2017 to 2023, record-breaking enrollment first-year class size, female enrollment, and increasing diversity and first-generation student representation.Enhanced Financial Aid Accessibility: Successfully increased scholarship funding from $5 million to $23 million, improving student affordability while maintaining financial sustainability.Innovative Marketing and Branding: Developed award-winning targeted marketing campaigns that leveraged social media, digital engagement, and community outreach, greatly enhancing brand visibility and application rates.Holistic Student Support: Created a welcoming and supportive campus environment by enhancing auxiliary services, ensuring the dining experience, bookstore, and support services contributed to student satisfaction and retention.“Sweet Briar's commitment to shaping women of consequence is truly inspiring, and I am honored to join a college with such a rich legacy and forward-thinking vision,” said Dr. Smith.“I am excited to work with the alumnae, faculty, staff, and students to enhance enrollment initiatives that reflect Sweet Briar's strengths in STEM, equestrian studies, and leadership. Together, we will continue building a vibrant and supportive community that empowers young women to lead with impact.”President Mary Pope M. Hutson '83 said,“I am delighted Christopher Smith will join us at Sweet Briar as Vice President for Enrollment Management. His background and expertise complement the College's admissions goals and our strategic plan to increase student enrollment and retention. With his leadership, we will continue our efforts to bring excellent students to Sweet Briar to develop the skills and vision to become women leaders.”Smith joins Sweet Briar at an exciting time as the College continues to expand its distinctive STEM and engineering programs-one of only two women's colleges nationwide with ABET accreditation. Additionally, Sweet Briar's environmental sustainability initiatives have become a hallmark of its commitment to hands-on learning and global impact. The nationally renowned equestrian program further distinguishes Sweet Briar, offering students unparalleled opportunities to excel in competitive riding while building leadership skills and discipline.

