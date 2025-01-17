Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tracking System For Keys/Fobs (TRO-1032)
1/17/2025 2:24:27 PM
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to locate a missing fob,
housekeys, or construction equipment keys," said an inventor, from Addison, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the I - KEYS. My design helps avoid unwanted stress and panic by allowing you to quickly track down keys."
The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy means of locating a lost fob or keys. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the frustration and cost associated with getting a replacement fob or key. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, vehicle owners, construction companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1032, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
