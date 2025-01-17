Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Disposable Bag (TPL-469)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bag option to replace non-biodegradable, plastic bags in various forms," said an inventor, from Savannah, Ga., "so I invented the FRIENDLY BAGS. My design would benefit the environment, and it could contribute to a healthier planet."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of disposable bag. In doing so, it could be offered in various forms, such as grocery and sandwich bags. As a result, it helps reduce the number of plastic bags thrown away, which could help benefit the environment. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-469, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

