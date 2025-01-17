Venous Thromboembolism Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reveals Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as LEO Pharma, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo Inc, are driving advancements in Venous Thromboembolism treatments to enhance patient care.

DelveInsight's"Venous Thromboembolism Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report offers an in-depth understanding of Venous Thromboembolism, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Venous Thromboembolism market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Venous Thromboembolism, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Venous Thromboembolism treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Venous Thromboembolism symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Venous Thromboembolism and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Venous Thromboembolism treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Venous Thromboembolism.

Some of the key insights of Venous Thromboembolism Market Report:

. In the EU4 countries and the UK, France reports the highest number of incident cases of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE).

. In 2023, the incidence of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) cases in VTE was higher compared to Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

. The age group most affected by VTE comprises individuals aged 75 years and older, due to factors such as aging and comorbid conditions.

. In November 2024, Akura Medical announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to initiate the QUADRA-PE study.

. The QUADRA-PE study will evaluate the KatanaTM Thrombectomy System in patients with acute pulmonary embolism (PE).

. Key companies in the Venous Thromboembolism treatment market include Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Janssen LLC, Johnson & Johnson Pharma, Cristália Produtos Químicos Farmacêuticos Ltd, LEO Pharma, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Emerging therapies in the VTE market include Abelacimab, BAY3018250, and others.

Venous Thromboembolism Overview:

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) is a condition that encompasses both deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), which occur when blood clots form in the veins and travel to the lungs, causing a blockage. VTE is a significant health concern, particularly among individuals aged 75 and older, as aging, immobility, and other risk factors like diabetes and obesity increase the likelihood of developing this condition. The disease is often associated with complications such as prolonged hospitalization, reduced mobility, and increased mortality if not promptly diagnosed and treated. Early intervention with anticoagulants and emerging therapies, such as Abelacimab and BAY3018250, can help manage and reduce the risks associated with VTE.

Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Venous Thromboembolism market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Incident Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Total Diagnosed Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Type-specific Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Occurrence-specific Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Total Age-specific Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Total Treated Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

. Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases of Venous Thromboembolism

Venous Thromboembolism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Venous Thromboembolism drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Venous Thromboembolism treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Venous Thromboembolism drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Venous Thromboembolism pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Venous Thromboembolism treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Venous Thromboembolism.

Venous Thromboembolism Market Outlook:

The Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) market is set to grow primarily due to the increasing patient population, particularly in the prophylactic setting, along with improvements in diagnosis rates driven by guideline recommendations and government initiatives. The rise in the use of Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) will also contribute significantly to market expansion in the coming years. The prophylactic setting, which accounts for over 90% of the market share, remains the largest driver due to the substantial number of patients requiring preventative treatment.

However, challenges to market growth remain, including the entry of biosimilars or generics of Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) and DOACs, limited public awareness of VTE, inadequate management of VTE in cancer and critically ill patients, and the risk of bleeding associated with anticoagulant treatments. Additionally, complications related to VTE and barriers to effective prophylaxis continue to pose significant hurdles to market development.

Venous Thromboembolism Market Drivers:

. Growing at-risk populations, especially in surgical and immobile patients, drive demand for treatment and prevention.

. The adoption of DOACs, which offer easier use and fewer monitoring requirements, boosts market growth.

Venous Thromboembolism Market Barriers:

. High treatment costs, particularly for DOACs, limit access, especially in low-income regions.

. Lack of public knowledge about Venous Thromboembolism hinders early diagnosis and treatment.

Scope of the Venous Thromboembolism Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Venous Thromboembolism Companies: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Janssen LLC, Johnson & Johnson Pharma, Cristália Produtos Químicos Farmacêuticos Ltd, LEO Pharma, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Key Venous Thromboembolism Therapies: Abelacimab, BAY3018250, and others.

. Venous Thromboembolism Therapeutic Assessment: Venous Thromboembolism currently marketed, and Venous Thromboembolism emerging therapies

. Venous Thromboembolism Market Dynamics: Venous Thromboembolism market drivers and Venous Thromboembolism market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Venous Thromboembolism Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Venous Thromboembolism Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Venous Thromboembolism Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Venous Thromboembolism

3. SWOT analysis of Venous Thromboembolism

4. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Venous Thromboembolism Market Overview at a Glance

6. Venous Thromboembolism Disease Background and Overview

7. Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Venous Thromboembolism

9. Venous Thromboembolism Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Venous Thromboembolism Unmet Needs

11. Venous Thromboembolism Emerging Therapies

12. Venous Thromboembolism Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Venous Thromboembolism Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Venous Thromboembolism Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Venous Thromboembolism Market Drivers

16. Venous Thromboembolism Market Barriers

17. Venous Thromboembolism Appendix

18. Venous Thromboembolism Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

