Bionet America, Inc. Launches Super Air Smart ICU

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionet America, Inc. today announced the launch of the new Super Air Smart Intensive Care Unit (ICU), providing a spacious, comfortable, and high-tech environment optimized for critical care, oxygen therapy, and more. The Super Air Smart ICU offers several benefits not available with traditional ICUs, such as efficient oxygenation and CO2 management, air purification using ionization technology, and better environment control through air heating and cooling while monitoring humidity.

“The Super Air Smart ICU marks a new category of products offered by Bionet,” said Jacqueline Lopez, Director of Sales, Animal Health Division.“Temperature control, oxygen and CO2 management, and air purification are essentially important aspects of critical care, so our Smart ICU is designed to address some of the limitations of other units, without losing the performance, value, and reliability for which Bionet is known. It's one more way that we aim to help veterinarians provide the best care possible.”

Most intensive care units for veterinary medicine utilize soda-lime technology to remove CO2. That creates extra work and extra cost for veterinary practices. The Super Air Smart ICU is designed to remove CO2 without relying on the use of soda-lime while maintaining proper oxygen levels effectively, for better performance and less maintenance for veterinary staff.

Other unique features of the Super Air Smart ICU include:



Environmental control using air heating and cooling to maintain optimal patient conditions

Continuous air purification using patient-friendly, safe ionization technology

Enhanced oxygenation, with the ability to reach 40 percent oxygen levels in less than 10 minutes

User-friendly design, with intuitive preset menus and parameters that allow users of various experience levels to operate the ICU efficiently Multipurpose flexibility, with removable walls to create larger or smaller compartments for various sized animals and stackable footprints for tighter spaces within veterinary practices.



The Super Air Smart ICU is available now in the United States and will be on display at the 2025 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX), Booth 913, Jan. 25 – 29 in Orlando, FL. For more information, visit BionetUS.com/SmartICU .

About Bionet America, Inc.

Bionet America has been serving the global animal health community for over 20 years. Our core values of functional simplicity, elite performance, and uncompromising value are carefully engineered into what we believe to be the most trusted brand in veterinary multiparameter monitors on the market today, along with our industry-leading lines of handheld oximeters, handheld x-ray equipment, and wireless monitoring systems.

