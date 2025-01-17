ALL(H)OURS RELEASES NEW MUSIC VIDEO“GRAFFITI” AHEAD OF NEW EP, SMOKE POINT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALL(H)OURS drops pre-release track "Graffiti" with a ahead of their new EP, SMOKE POINT; EDEN Entertainment Becomes a JYP Entertainment Family Label

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of the drop of their first music release of 2025, EDEN Entertainment's gifted boy group, ALL(H)OURS , has released a music video for“Graffiti ,” one of two title tracks of their THIRD MINI ALBUM, Smoke Point, which will be officially released on February 4th. ALL(H)OURS shared some details about Smoke Point during their recent YouTube live on January 9th, where they celebrated their one-year debut anniversary with their fans Min(ut)e. This third mini-album will reflect ALL(H)OURS' ideal career path and their passion that continues to drive them toward a bright future.“We worked really hard on this album, focusing on how to ensure that our audiences are aware of who we are and what kind of colors we bring as a team. With the experience gained from previous albums, in [Smoke Point], ALL(H)OURS has become more mature and powerful. We put so much energy into preparing for this album, and we hope that the audience will enjoy both watching and listening to it. Additionally, we worked on 'Graffiti,' our pre-release track, every day in between traveling to different countries for various schedules. During this time, we really wanted to share 'Graffiti' with our fans because we enjoyed preparing it so much. We are grateful to present 'Graffiti' as a pre-release track and hope it brings more energy and happiness to all the audiences. Please look forward to our THIRD MINI ALBUM, [Smoke Point].”- KUNHO, member of ALL(H)OURS“Graffiti” is a pop track composed of a breakbeat and an energetic hip-hop-styled UK techno bass line that was popular in the 90s. The song encapsulates the freedom to create and the need to push the boundaries.The music video for“Graffiti” is viewable on ALL(H)OURS' official YouTube channel, along with JYP Entertainment's YouTube Channel. As of January 9th, EDEN Entertainment became a JYP Entertainment family label.ABOUT ALL(H)OURSALL(H)OURS is a South Korean boy group under EDEN Entertainment, founded by Cho Hae-sung, the former vice president of JYP Entertainment, who managed groups such as Stray Kids, TWICE, and ITZY. EDEN Entertainment, as of January 2025, became a JYP Entertainment family label.ALL(H)OURS debuted on January 10th, 2024, with their first mini-album, ALL OURS. The group comprises seven members: KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N. The group name, ALL(H)OURS, is a play on the phrases“all ours” and“all hours,” which represents the group's commitment to always give their all in everything they do.The group received three Rookie award nominations from prestigious awards shows such as Best New Male Artist at the 2024 MAMA Awards, 32nd Hanteo Music Awards, and 39th Golden Disc Awards.“. . . ALL(H)OURS proved that even small labels could make big waves so long as you had the songs and the talent.” - POPMATTERS

ALL(H)OURS (올아워즈) 'Graffiti' Official M/V

