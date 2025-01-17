Up To 10,400 Palestinians Languish In Occupation Prisons -- Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli holds 10,400 Palestinians in its prisons, said a joint statement released on Friday by the Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Prisoner's Club.

This figure does not include the number of detainees from Gaza, held in the occupation military camps, it said, adding that 84 female prisoners are held at Al-Damon prison. They include four from Gaza and three girls aged less than 18.

There are 340 children among the prisoners with exception of those who had been snatched from Gaza.

The joint statement put the number of detainees without trial at 33,776 including 95 children and 21 female inmates. Female prisoners sentenced to life behind iron bars amount to 600.

Abdullah Al-Barghouthi is serving the longest term in prison -- 67 years.

Veteran ones who had been detained before the declaration of the peace treaty in Oslo in early 90s amount to 21.

The occupation is due to release Palestinian prisoners starting on Sunday -- in exchange for freeing Israeli prisoners held in Gaza. This will be in line with a truce agreement declared in Doha, Qatar, on January 15.

Up to 33 Israelis are expected to be freed in exchange for freeing Palestinian prisoners including some female inmates who had been sentenced to life behind the iron bars by the occupation.

The deal also aims at withdrawing occupation forces from Gaza, reopening the passageways and starting reconstruction in the enclave. (end)

