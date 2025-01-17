Adjust Launches A Flavor-Adjustable Vape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Following the debut of mycool, which features adjustable cooling sensations, we're excited to unveil myFlavor, Adjust's second innovation tailored to meet the diverse preferences of adult users in the US," said Alexandria Garcia, Product Designer at Adjust. "With myFlavor, we've elevated personalization in vaping to new heights by allowing users to blend two expertly paired e-liquids in various ratios, creating unique flavor profiles customized to their taste buds."

myFlavor crafts an unparalleled flavor experience by fine-tuning two paired e-liquids in adjustable ratios, creating one-of-a-kind yet harmonious flavor combinations.

myFlavor satisfies a wide range of palates with a curated selection of flavor pairs, including Watermelon and B-Pop, Peppermint and Miami Mint, Orange and Strawberry, Pineapple and Ice Peach, Watermelon and Mango Peach, Strawberry and Banana, Tangerine and White Gummy, and Blueberry and Raspberry.



Versatile Mouthfeel with Dual Modes

On top of dual flavor adjustment, myFlavor boasts two modes, delivering a multi-dimensional mouthfeel. Adult users can choose from adjustable dual-flavor ratios, including 10%/90%, 50%/50%, and 90%/10% in normal mode; 30%/70%, 50%/50%, and 70%/30% in burst mode, for tailored tastes.

Designed for extended use, the normal mode provides a smooth draw with balanced flavors, delivers up to 40,000 puffs while the burst mode offers a stronger throat hit and denser vapors with a full-bodied taste.

Intuitive Interaction

myFlavor features a round shape that seamlessly integrates functionality with bold aesthetics. Split into two vibrant halves, the device showcases a striking two-color combination, complemented by a two-tone icon displayed prominently on its interactive panel, representing its dual-flavor blending function.

Ensuring adult users stay informed at a glance, the interactive panel provides intuitive indicators for battery life, e-liquid levels, vaping mode, and most importantly, a selected flavor ratio. When the upper triangle is larger, it signifies that the left flavor predominates in the profile, and vice versa. When both triangles are of equal size, it indicates a balance between the two flavors.

Integrated with two side buttons, myFlavor enables adult users to effortlessly switch to their preferred flavor ratio and vaping mode, delivering a truly personalized vaping experience.

About Adjust

Avant-garde vaping brand Adjust is committed to redefining vaping by personalizing vaping experience. With bold product innovations, Adjust embraces a spirit of adventure, continuously exploring the frontiers of tastes and senses to meet evolving needs. Its diverse product portfolio offers an extraordinary variety of vaping experience, unlocking endless possibilities for adult vapers.

