Telangana Skill University, Singapore ITE Join Hands For Skill Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Telangana's Young India Skill University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) for partnership in skill development.

The MoU was signed on Friday in the presence of Chief A. Revanth Reddy and other members of the state delegation on the first day of their visit to Singapore.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the 'Telangana Rising' delegation kickstarted the Singapore visit by holding a meeting with the officials of ITE. The Telangana delegation visited the Singapore ITE campus and inspected the skill development courses and advanced facilities that have been provided in the institute.

The Chief Minister's delegation interacted with experts from about 20 fields and college staff who are providing training in the famous institute. The Telangana delegation requested the ITE team to extend cooperation to the Young India Skill University established in the Fourth City in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister held talks with the ITE team and explained to them the purpose of setting up Young India Skill University. Minister for Information Technology, Electronic & Commerce, Industries and Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu briefed the ITE team on the courses launched by the Skill University to provide skills to the youths in tune with market demand.

He sought mutual cooperation between the two institutions for skill development. ITE delegation responded positively to the request. It expressed readiness to work with the Skill University.

Sridhar Babu hoped that this partnership would pave the way for long-term collaborations in areas like infrastructure development, renewable energy, sustainable initiatives, tourism, education, and skills building.

After detailed deliberations, the two sides signed the MoU. Parwinder Singh, Deputy Director, Academic and Admin Services, ITE, Fabian Cheong, Deputy Director, ITE Education Services (ITEES) and Young India Skill University Vice-Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao signed the MoU. The ITE delegation will soon visit Hyderabad.

The Telangana delegation also included Principal Secretary, of Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) MD Vishnuvardhan and Chief Minister's Special Secretary Ajit Reddy.