Markel Appoints Casualty Claims Manager In Australia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Scott is an leader in the Casualty space, with deep experience managing complex and high value claims and proven strength managing a team of specialist claims handlers. At Markel, he will continue to focus on providing exceptional customer service while achieving the best claims outcomes for Markel's clients and stakeholders.

Scott will be based in Sydney and report to Markel's Head of Claims in Australia, Lisa Mitchell, who commented: "We're delighted that Scott has chosen to join us at Markel. We feel fortunate that our vision and approach has attracted an extremely capable and proactive claims professional to be our inaugural Casualty Claims Manager in Australia. Scott's addition to our team reflects our commitment to serve our customers with local expertise and empowerment."

Ahmed Farag, Head of Casualty, Australia at Markel, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have Scott join Markel. With his specialisation in complex casualty claims and international experience, we're confident that Scott will be an important asset to the team. Scott also is a firm believer in putting our customers and brokers first, which is a true reflection of the Markel core values in action."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL ), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo -

Logo -