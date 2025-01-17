School Discovery Day At The Doseum To Feature Scavenger Hunt, 30+ Local Schools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

A once-a-year family fun and discovery event returns to San Antonio this School Choice Week as school choice momentum grows in Texas. Families can once again attend a School Discovery Day at The DoSeum, hosted by San Antonio Charter Moms, where meets fun.

This free event offers families an exciting opportunity to explore over 30 local schools, gain valuable insights into their educational options for the 2025-2026 school year, and enjoy a day at the renowned children's museum. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and attendees who pre-register will receive free admission to The DoSeum. Families can participate in a scavenger hunt that takes them through the museum's exhibits while learning about the diverse educational opportunities available in San Antonio.

Schools participating in the event include a diverse range of institutions, such as Great Hearts Texas, IDEA Public Schools, Compass Rose Public Schools, Pre-K 4 SA, and SAISD Choice Schools, among others. Families will also have the chance to connect with innovative options like Anne Frank Inspire Academy, The Gathering Place, and Celebrate Dyslexia Schools. This school fair highlights the wealth of educational opportunities available to students in San Antonio, offering something for every child's unique needs and interests.

"This event offers families the chance to explore the full range of educational opportunities in San Antonio while engaging in a day of fun and learning at The DoSeum. We are committed to helping parents make informed decisions about their children's education by connecting them directly with school representatives and resources," said Inga Cotton, the Founder of San Antonio Charter Moms, the event's organizer. "With over 30 schools participating and free admission to the museum, this event highlights the importance of school choice and providing opportunities for every child to thrive academically and personally."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

San Antonio Charter Moms is a nonprofit that helps families find schools that are the right fit for their children and become advocates for quality education.

Location Details:

The DoSeum is located at 2800 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209. The event will take place throughout the museum.

Families can RSVP at

En español:

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED