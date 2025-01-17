Wondrlab Acquires Bigstep Technologies, Strengthening A.I Tech Edge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17 January, 2025: Wondrlab, India's platform-first martech network, has announced the of a majority stake in BigStep Technologies, an expert in Generative AI and Cloud-Native Custom Software Solutions. This is Wondrlab's seventh acquisition to date and its second in the domain, which will contribute to the network's capabilities in advanced AI for scalable, high-impact cloud-native custom software and commerce solutions.



Incorporated by founders Vidit Paliwal and Niranjan Mangal in 2008, BigStep Technologies has delivered 700+ apps & solutions to over 500 clients worldwide. It has built a reputation for providing innovative enterprise solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern businesses across industries. BigStep Technologies' expertise spans Product Engineering, Data & AI, Cloud & DevOps and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Some of their key projects include curating innovative solutions for Media and Entertainment, PropTech, SaaS Products, Healthcare, Gaming and BFSI, enhancing efficiency, engagement, and customer growth.



This partnership brings BigStep access to Wondrlab's extensive network and a gateway to European markets through its Poland hub. BigStep's leadership team, led by Vidit and Niranjan, will continue to lead BigStep into its next phase of growth and innovation, now accelerated by Wondrlab's resources and strategic backing.



Commenting on the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO of Wondrlab, stated, "The convergence of data, content, and technology to drive transformation across marketing and business is rapidly accelerating. At Wondrlab, our ambition is to build India's first network with a singular focus on delivering on our proposition of a full-funnel approach seamlessly to help our clients win in an increasingly fragmented marketplace. The acquisition of BigStep perfectly aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital transformation technologies, products, and services. We are excited to welcome BigStep to the growing Wondrlab family. Their expertise in Generative AI and bespoke application development will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impactful solutions globally."



Reflecting on this milestone, Vidit Paliwal, Founder & CEO, BigStep Technologies, stated, "Joining Wondrlab marks a new chapter for BigStep. Their network and global reach provide us the perfect platform to expand our capabilities and drive innovation for our clients worldwide. The timing is just right for BigStep as we embark on investing significantly in deepening and expanding our AI first solutioning capabilities."



Adding his insights, Niranjan Mangal, Founder & COO, BigStep Technologies, said, "At BigStep over the last few years besides providing business impacting solutions to clients at large, we have assisted global start-ups in the US build digital products from scratch and scale their technology teams through their GCCs (Global Capability Centers). With the partnership with Wondrlab we are looking at significantly scaling up these offerings to a wider base of clients across US, Middle East and Europe."



Adding to this, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO of Wondrlab Technologies, said, "At Wondrlab our single-minded focus is to stitch together the best-in-class contemporary solutions for client success, in the everchanging digital landscape. BigStep has capabilities in AI, Cloud, Commerce, enterprise grade digital product engineering and launching large GCC mandates for tech – first companies. These strengths coupled with our global capabilities in Content, Data and Media provide a unique ecosystem across both digital transformation and marketing transformation to our collective clients. We welcome Vidit and Niranjan to join the Wondrlab family."



BigStep has been instrumental in developing innovative projects, such as:



● A tenant experience platform serving over 1.5 million users globally for CRE and multifamily properties.



● An AI assistant for a healthcare company, improving patient engagement.



● A live video commerce SaaS platform helping over 1,000 eCommerce brands achieve a 5x higher conversion rate.



● A redesigned booking platform for Vivanta Hotels (Taj Group), enhancing user experience.



These successes underscore BigStep's ability to deliver scalable, impactful solutions across industries, making it a valuable addition to the Wondrlab ecosystem.





About Wondrlab Network:



Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Through its integrated marketing technology network it gives clients a full-funnel approach to help them win through brand creation and monetization in a highly fragmented marketplace. The Wondrlab network includes What's Your Problem, a digital-first creative agency; Wisr- India's pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnership; Opportune- a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns; Neon- a performance marketing agency; Cymetrix – a leading global CRM & Data Analytics company and OPA - one of India's largest influencer marketing platforms. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience. Wondrlab also launched its European operations with the acquisition of Poland based WebTalk, a results-driven B2C digital marketing agency known for delivering outstanding outcomes in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.





About BigStep Technologies:



BigStep Technologies is a leading software development company offering web and mobile apps, cloud services, AI, automation, and real-time engagement solutions.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Hetal Jain

Email :...