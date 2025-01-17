South Africa Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Vodacom South Africa, MTN South Africa, OSN, Telkom, And Cell C

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in South Africa today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in South Africa will decline at a CAGR of 0.5% over 2024-2029, as a result of decline in fixed voice, mobile voice and pay-TV revenues. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.1%, driven by growing mobile data consumption over online gaming and video streaming apps, growing demand for and availability of 5G smartphones and increasing mobile data ARPU.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in South Africa.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in South Africa will decline at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.1%, driven by growing mobile data consumption over online gaming and video streaming apps, growing demand for and availability of 5G smartphones and increasing mobile data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.8% across the forecast period, thanks to increasing broadband penetration and subscription growth in fiber lines and fixed wireless.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Pay-TV services market

7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

8. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Vodacom South Africa

MTN South Africa

OSN

Telkom Cell C

