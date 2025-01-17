Aesthetic Lasers Market To Reach USD 7611.9 Million By 2033 Driven By Rising Demand For Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The aesthetic lasers is advancing at a decent rate; it has become further driven by the growth in the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The aesthetic lasers market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1824.5 million in 2024 to USD 7611.9 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 17.20%. This robust growth is fueled by a surge in demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, technological advancements in laser devices, and a growing emphasis on beauty and skincare.

Market Growth Driven by Consumer Demand and Technological Innovations

Aesthetic lasers are becoming a preferred choice for treatments like hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and the correction of vascular and pigmented lesions. These procedures are particularly popular in dermatology clinics and med spas due to their minimal downtime compared to traditional surgical methods. The increasing adoption of multiplatform laser devices, which offer versatility with various wavelengths in a single system, is a notable trend. This innovation enables practitioners to address a wide range of aesthetic concerns with fewer devices, appealing to clinics aiming to optimize costs.

Non-invasive cosmetic treatments have witnessed a 10% growth in 2023, as reported by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Companies such as Lumenis, Cynosure, and Cutera are continually introducing advanced products to cater to the evolving needs of this market. For instance, Lumenis launched an upgraded laser platform in August 2023, offering enhanced speed and comfort for hair removal and skin resurfacing treatments.

Key Market Drivers: Accessibility and Awareness

The growing popularity of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is a primary driver of market growth. Treatments such as laser skin resurfacing and pigmentation correction offer quicker recovery times and reduced risks, making them a preferred choice for consumers. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures, including laser treatments, increased by 12% from 2022 to 2023.

Advancements in laser technology have led to the development of safer, more effective devices suitable for various skin types and conditions. Additionally, increased awareness of cosmetic procedures through social media and influencers, coupled with improved affordability, has broadened the market's reach.

Challenges: Regulatory Hurdles and High Costs

Despite its growth, the market faces challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements and high equipment costs. Obtaining approvals from regulatory bodies like the FDA and CE often involves extensive clinical trials and documentation, delaying the introduction of new devices. For example, only 40% of new laser devices achieved timely CE marking in 2023 under European Medical Device Regulations, leading to delayed market entry.

High upfront costs for advanced laser systems and associated maintenance expenses also pose barriers, particularly for smaller clinics and medical spas. A 2023 study by the American Academy of Dermatology revealed that 35% of U.S. dermatology clinics cited cost as a significant obstacle to adopting new laser technologies.

Market Segmentation: Key Applications and Trends

Among the various applications, hair removal holds a dominant position in the market. Personal grooming trends, especially among millennials, are driving demand for laser hair removal treatments. In 2023, such procedures accounted for over 40% of all aesthetic laser treatments in the United States, as reported by American Laser Centers.

Skin rejuvenation is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, fueled by the rising demand for anti-aging treatments. Technological advancements in fractional and picosecond lasers have transformed skin resurfacing, offering non-surgical solutions for wrinkles, fine lines, and sun damage. In March 2024, Lutronic Corporation launched a new fractional laser device, which received a positive response in the Asian market due to its effectiveness and minimal downtime.

Aesthetic Lasers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The aesthetic laser market is particularly competitive and involves several players aggressively investing in research and development, high technology, and product portfolio expansion to gain an edge in this competitive scenario. Some of the key players in this market include Candela Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, Alma Lasers Ltd, Cutera, Inc, and Cynosure, LLC, which holds a dominant share of the market leading to various applications like hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and tattoo removal. Besides that, Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Solta Medical, Inc., and Quanta System S.p.A. invest more into the research and development for the introduction of new, high-efficiency laser devices.

In recent times, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have been very significant in strengthening their market position among these companies. As of the last month, in August 2023, Candela Corporation announced a partnership with the biggest dermatology clinic chain in North America to introduce Candela's latest laser devices for skin tightening and pigmentation treatments.

Cynosure, LLC has also furthered its product lines with cutting-edge platforms for vascular and pigmented lesion treatments. The firm looks forward to making its solutions available in an even broader suite of aesthetic procedures and remains positioned for further growth based on sustained technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments.

Some of the key companies in the global Aesthetic Lasers Market include:

Lumenis Ltd.

Cynosure, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Candela Corporation

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

Solta Medical, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o.

Aesthetic Lasers Latest Industry Updates

In October 2023, Candela Corporation launched its latest picosecond laser system targeting tattoo removal and pigmentation treatment, which promises reduced session times and enhanced patient comfort.

In September 2023, Lutronic Corporation partnered with a major Chinese distributor to expand its market presence in the Asia-Pacific region with its advanced skin rejuvenation lasers.

In August 2023, Alma Lasers introduced a new line of portable, cost-effective laser systems aimed at small to mid-sized clinics, focusing on skin resurfacing and hair removal treatments.

Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Standalone Laser Devices

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

Erbium YAG Lasers

Diode Lasers

Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL)

Nd Yag Lasers

Alexandrite Lasers

Others

Multiplatform Laser Devices

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Vascular Lesions, Acne, and Scars

Pigmented Lesions and Tattoos

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Leg Veins and Varicose Veins

Other Applications (Onychomycosis, Gynecological Conditions)

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Private Clinics

Medical Spas

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

