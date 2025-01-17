Heritage Samples Of National Tourism Brand Lenses And Art Of Decoration Exhibited In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An of national brand lenses consisting of examples of gastronomy and material and cultural heritage of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions was organised as part of the International Day of Gastronomy held in Shusha on September 6.

Azernews reports that at the exhibition, visitors were presented with heritage samples of "Art of Decoration," which is a centuries-old decorative art applied to manuscripts, calligraphic texts, religious texts, and miniatures, which are included in the Representative List of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

To recall, International Gastronomy Day kicked off in the city of Shusha in Azerbaijan on Friday. The State Tourism Agency, Shusha City State Reserve Administration, and the National Culinary Centre are the organisers of the event.

This celebration brings together culinary representatives from Azerbaijan and major tourism markets among Islamic countries, including Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Noting that, the event's second part featured a degustation of dishes reflecting the shared Iftar traditions, which have been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a multinational nomination titled “Iftar and related social and cultural traditions.”

Visitors had the opportunity to savour these delicacies in outdoor tents set up specifically for the occasion.

