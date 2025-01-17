Azerbaijan Strengthens Ties With Ethiopia Through High-Level Delegation Visit
1/17/2025
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A government delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, visited Ethiopia to
foster deeper political, economic, and humanitarian collaboration
between the two nations, Azernews reports.
According to a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, the delegation engaged in extensive discussions with
Ethiopian officials, including Alem Tsehay Paulos, Head of the
Cabinet of Ministers' Office, Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos,
Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe, and
Agriculture Minister Girme Amente. They also met with leaders of
the Ethiopian Investment Commission and Investment Holding and
explored industrial parks and infrastructure projects in the
country.
The meetings underscored the momentum established during
Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie's meeting with Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 Leaders' Summit in Baku. Both
sides identified specific areas for cooperation, including trade,
investment, agriculture, tourism, and education, while agreeing to
establish legal frameworks and working groups to facilitate these
initiatives. Plans for mutual trade missions and business forums
were also discussed.
The Ethiopian adoption of the“ASAN service” model, a hallmark
of Azerbaijan's citizen services innovation, was highlighted as a
testament to the growing partnership.
Additionally, the visit included the third round of political
consultations between the foreign ministries of both nations,
chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev and Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign
Affairs Mesganu Arga. Discussions covered bilateral and
multilateral cooperation within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and
other international platforms.
The Azerbaijani delegation comprised representatives from the
Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, the State Agency for Public
Service and Social Innovations, AZPROMO, Azerbaijan Investment
Holding, and SOCAR, reflecting a multi-sectoral approach to
enhancing bilateral ties.
