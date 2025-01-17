MGR's Governance Was Full Of Compassion Towards Poor: PM Modi's Tribute To AIADMK Founder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi paid heartfelt homage to the founder of AIADMK, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), on his birth anniversary, hailing his contributions to empowering the marginalised sections of society, and also remarked that his governance was full of compassion.

In a post shared on his social X, PM Modi wrote, "I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society."

In a posted on X, PM Modi further praised MGR's governance, emphasising its compassion and focus on improving the lives of the underprivileged.

He remarked, "The great MGR's governance was full of compassion towards the poor. The subjects of healthcare, education, and empowerment of women were dear to him. He did not take people forward on the basis of family but took them forward on merit. This is why even today, society's poor people call him their leader."

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also paid tribute to the iconic leader, highlighting his remarkable contributions to the state's progress. In a post on X, Annamalai noted, "He focused on the advancement of marginalised people. He implemented visionary projects that improved the entire Tamil community, such as healthcare, vocational training programs, self-employment programs, educational infrastructure, women's development, and nutritious meals for school students."

Annamalai also celebrated MGR's contribution to the Tamil identity, saying, "He held the World Tamil Conference and made Tamil proud. We pay tribute to Dr. MGR, a great nationalist who worked for the advancement of the socially and economically backward people."

MGR, an Indian actor, politician, and philanthropist, served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 until he died in 1987. He was also the founder and first general secretary of AIADMK, leaving behind a lasting legacy of social welfare and development.