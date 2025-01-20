American firm wants to ‘resurrect’ mammoths

(MENAFN) Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based startup, is working on bringing back extinct species such as the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo bird, having raised $200 million in new funding. Led by AI entrepreneur Ben Lamm, Colossal aims to have a woolly mammoth calf by 2028, with the project currently in the “editing phase” for genetic sequencing. The company is also ahead of schedule with its efforts on the Tasmanian tiger and is developing artificial wombs, with the first expected to be ready in two years.



Valued at over $10 billion, Colossal has raised a total of $435 million, including the most recent $200 million from TWG Global. Lamm’s ambition is driven by concerns about biodiversity loss, with forecasts now predicting a 50% reduction by 2050. Although critics liken the project to the fictional scenario in Michael Crichton's "Jurassic Park," Lamm remains focused on building a "de-extinction toolkit" for conservation. Colossal’s ventures also include the revival of the dodo bird, which went extinct in the 1600s, and the thylacine, which died out in the 1930s.

