Indian Institute Of Geomagnetism To Digitise Archived Data From Over 180-Yr-Old Observatory

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has inaugurated a research centre at the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) to digitise archived data from over 180-yr-old Colaba geomagnetic observatory in the country, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Monday.

The Colaba Research Centre will focus on digitising the archived data sets from one of the oldest observatories in India. The Colaba observatory was operational from 1841 to 1906 and is set in a historic location in Colaba, Mumbai, from where the first regular observations of the geomagnetic field variations in India were carried out.

Continuity of the magnetic observation is maintained with the commissioning of Alibag magnetic observatory. The Colaba - Alibag combined series makes the magnetic data for a period of more than 175 years. The historical site consists of ancient equipment that had documented geomagnetic data, registering geomagnetic storms over the years, and created a piece of the history of scientific exploration in India.

The digitisaton“will be done by integrating modern techniques for providing valuable insights into historical geomagnetic storms at the site housing a heritage building and armed with a staff strength of nine,” said the Ministry.

This can help form a benchmark for the probability of occurrence of geomagnetic storms in the future. The center will also carry out research activities on the impact of space weather and allied fields.

The Colaba geomagnetic observatory recorded the first continuous magnetic observations in 1841, providing continuous magnetic data for more than 180 years. The observatory preserves the magnetic data through magnetograms, microfilms, and volumes and is the only observatory that recorded the Super-intense Carrington event of 01-02 September 1859 in India, when the magnetic field decreased by 1600 nT.

The center also provides real-time geomagnetic field variations to international geomagnetic repositories.

Director IIG Professor A P Dimri, elaborated on the activities of the institute including IIG's work on the earth's geomagnetic protective shield, the study of wave-particle interaction in the Earth's magnetosphere, lake sediment core collections, integrated geophysical work in North East Himalayan Region and so on.

The IIG established in 1971 as an autonomous Institution of DST succeeded the Colaba Observatory. It is dedicated to basic and applied research in geomagnetism, geophysics, atmospheric physics, space physics, and plasma physics and carries out interdisciplinary research, encompassing all aspects of the Sun-Solar Wind-Magnetosphere-Ionosphere-Atmosphere.

It operates 13 magnetic observatories across India and hosts a World Data Center for Geomagnetism, maintaining comprehensive geomagnetic data.