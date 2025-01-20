Petrol tanker explosion in Nigeria claims over 60 lives

(MENAFN) A devastating explosion from an overturned tanker in northern Nigeria claimed the lives of at least 60 people on Saturday, leaving several others injured, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The tragic incident occurred in Niger state, highlighting ongoing safety concerns associated with transportation in the country.



The tanker overturned, spilling petrol, which ignited into a massive explosion. Kumar Tsukwam, the FRSC sector commander for Niger state, reported that most of the victims were impoverished locals who rushed to collect the spilled fuel, a common yet dangerous practice in such situations.



“The tanker burst into flames, engulfing another tanker. So far, 60 corpses have been recovered from the scene,” Tsukwam said in a statement. Emergency services have been working to manage the aftermath of the disaster.



This incident follows a similar tragedy in October in Jigawa state, where a tanker explosion resulted in 147 deaths, one of the worst such accidents in the history of Africa's most populous nation.



Petrol tanker explosions remain a recurring hazard in Nigeria, exacerbated by poorly maintained roads, unsafe fuel transport practices, and widespread poverty. These tragedies underscore the urgent need for improved road safety measures and stricter regulations for fuel transportation to prevent further loss of lives.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108622