Residence In Limassol VI By Vassiliades Architects Wins Iron A' Design Award In Architecture, Building Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residence in Limassol VI

Innovative Bioclimatic House in Limassol, Cyprus Recognized for Excellence in Architectural Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Residence in Limassol VI by Vassiliades Architects as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the project, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the industry.The recognition of Residence in Limassol VI by the A' Design Award is significant for both the architectural community and potential clients seeking innovative and sustainable living solutions. The project's success in the competition showcases its alignment with current trends and best practices in bioclimatic design, energy efficiency, and occupant comfort. This award validates the design's potential to inspire and influence future architectural projects, setting a benchmark for excellence in the field.Residence in Limassol VI stands out for its innovative approach to creating a nearly zero-energy building (nZEB) that harmoniously integrates with its environment. The distinctive white Z-shaped form seamlessly incorporates the covered parking area into the main building volume while providing effective sun protection. The open southern orientation and extensive glazing maximize natural light and scenic views, fostering a strong connection between interior and exterior spaces. The carefully selected materials, including exposed concrete and large wooden surfaces, contribute to the aesthetic appeal and bioclimatic performance of the residence.The Iron A' Design Award for Residence in Limassol VI serves as a testament to Vassiliades Architects' commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the firm to continue exploring innovative design solutions that prioritize energy efficiency, occupant well-being, and environmental responsibility. The award also highlights the project's potential to influence industry standards and practices, encouraging other architects and designers to embrace bioclimatic principles and strive for excellence in their work.Project MembersResidence in Limassol VI was designed by the talented team at Vassiliades Architects, including George Vassiliades, Stalli Talea, and Constantinos Vassiliades. The project also involved the expertise of Kolonias Civil LLC as the structural engineer, P&E Consulting Engineers LTD as the electrical engineer, Elmec Consulting Engineers as the mechanical engineer, and the skilled construction work of George Trattos.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Residence in Limassol VI by Vassiliades Architects at:About Vassiliades ArchitectsVassiliades Architects is an award-winning architectural firm based in Limassol, Cyprus, founded in 1985. The firm comprises a team of architects specializing in architecture, urban development, interior design, landscape design, product design, energy, and research. Their designs prioritize serving human needs, facilitating activities and functions, and incorporating bioclimatic strategies. With projects in Cyprus and Greece, Vassiliades Architects has gained recognition through publications in architectural and research journals.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, contributions to their respective fields, and ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, and are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious architectural design competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants can showcase their design vision, gain international recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional architecture and structure design skills. The competition aims to advance the architecture and design fields and inspire future trends. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.