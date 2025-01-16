Blue Lagoon Island Hosts FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit Delegates, Showcases Bahamian Hospitality And Upgrades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FCCA PAMAC Summit delegates received a warm welcome on Blue Lagoon Island last week.

BAHAMAS, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Lagoon Island, a leading destination for authentic and sustainable Bahamian experiences, hosted cruise line executives and Caribbean partners last week during the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) PAMAC Cruise Summit. The visit was facilitated by the FCCA, which organized a stop in Nassau aboard MSC Divina, giving Blue Lagoon Island the opportunity to showcase its warm Bahamian hospitality and unveil recent enhancements to its world-class facilities.“It was an honor to once again welcome the FCCA, cruise line executives and our valued Caribbean partners to Blue Lagoon Island. The opportunity to showcase our ongoing commitment to sustainability, education, and Bahamian authenticity emphasizes the significance of our strong partnership with the FCCA and the cruise industry,” remarked Robert Meister, Managing Director of Blue Lagoon Island.“Together, we are working to deliver exceptional experiences that highlight the best of The Bahamas and foster a deeper connection to our extraordinary marine environment.”Blue Lagoon Island, a Platinum Member of the FCCA, is renowned for inspiring and engaging guests to learn about marine animals and the preservation of the ocean environment through interactive and educational activities. Visitors enjoy encounters with native dolphins, stingrays, nurse sharks, and sea lions, alongside eco-nature walking tours featuring pristine beaches, native flora and fauna, and a commitment to sustainable practices.This partnership with the FCCA and the cruise tourism sector reinforces Blue Lagoon Island's dedication to creating meaningful connections between visitors and the vibrant culture, environment, and hospitality of The Bahamas.About Blue Lagoon IslandBlue Lagoon Island inspires and engages guests to learn more about marine animals and to preserve and protect the extraordinary ocean environment through educational, sustainable, interactive and authentic Bahamian experiences. The island offers encounters with native dolphins, stingrays, nurse sharks and sea lions, among many educational activities, including eco-nature walking tours that feature beautiful beaches, native flora and fauna.Blue Lagoon Island stands at the forefront of animal care and environmental stewardship in The Bahamas. As the first facility in the country to achieve certification from the American Humane Conservation program, it proudly maintains its Humane Certified status, with reaccreditation earned in March 2024. The island is also accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and holds membership in the International Marine Animal Trainers' Association (IMATA). Celebrated for its innovative educational programs, Blue Lagoon Island is a recipient of the prestigious Bahamian Cacique Award and a proud member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), demonstrating its dedication to sustainable tourism and conservation.For more information, visit dolphinencounters .

