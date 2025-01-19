1.6 Million Students Return To School For Second Semester

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Sunday marked the beginning of the second academic semester, with a total of 1.6 million students returning to the classrooms, as the of Education had announced the completion of all preparations to welcome them back.

Sahar Shakhatreh, secretary-general for administrative and affairs, said the ministry will continue its revised school schedule until the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

For single-shift schools, morning assembly will begin at 8:15am, with first classes starting at 8:30am. For double-shift schools, afternoon assembly will begin at 12:50pm., followed by first classes at 1pm.

Shakhatreh confirmed that textbooks will be ready for distribution on the first day of school, as the ministry has ensured the timely delivery of books to all directorates. In addition, all classrooms are equipped with heaters to ensure a comfortable learning environment during the winter months.

The Ministry has also completed several infrastructure projects, including seven new schools in the governorates of Zarqa, Mafraq, Balqa, Karak and Maan, with a total of 99 classrooms. In addition, four school expansion projects added 20 new classrooms to meet growing demand, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

To support students' academic performance, the Ministry will continue its sustainable national remedial education programme in the second semester, an initiative aims to close learning gaps, recover lost educational progress and improve overall student performance.