Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed ways to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and hostages, in addition to the developments in Syria.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's hope that the two parties would commit to implementing the ceasefire agreement and exchanging prisoners and hostages.

In turn, HE the Secretary of State of the United States of America voiced the US appreciation for Qatar's role and its continuous efforts that contributed to reaching the agreement.