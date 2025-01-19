234 Personalities Reject Trump's Ideas About The Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The

Latin American Reflection Roundtable,

made up of

234 figures

from the region,

former foreign ministers, former ambassadors and academics

, considers it

irresponsible that

, after the success of the signing and compliance of the

Torrijos-Carter Treaties,

the president of the United States,

Donald Trump, intends

to place the

Panama Canal

in a

geopolitical dispute with China

or that arguments are used in this sense that ignore Panama's titular over that route and its territory.

The document is signed by former President Martín Torrijos and his former Vice Presidents Samuel Lewis Navarro and Rubén Arosemena; Enrique Iglesias, former President of the IDB; former Minister Héctor Alemán; former Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez; former Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney; former Director for the Americas at the White House Security Council, Arturo Valenzuela; former Secretary of the OAS, José Miguel Insulza; as well as former deputies Juan Diego Vásquez, José Blandón, Teresita de Arias and Luis Ernesto Carles, among others.

The statement highlights that the Torrijos-Carter Treaties were signed in 1977 , as a result of the tireless struggle of the Panamanian people ; and their implementation and compliance were respected by successive North American administrations and Panama achieved full sovereignty over the Canal and all of its territory. It is also noted that Panama has demonstrated absolute capacity in the management of the Canal and responsibility in respecting the neutrality of the interoceanic route and has also carried out an expansion.

President Trump's statements

ignore

this

historical reality

and

distort what has been achieved

with the treaties that his own country has signed

and has so far respected, so it would

be unthinkable and unacceptable

for

threats and coercion

to become

new

instruments

of

United

States

foreign policy

towards

Latin America and the Caribbean,

the think tank highlights.

The

Latin American Roundtable,

always

promoting

the contribution of

diplomacy and negotiation,

declares itself in

defense

of the

sovereignty of Panama and

calls

for respect

for the norms and ethical principles of the international system.