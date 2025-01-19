234 Personalities Reject Trump's Ideas About The Panama Canal
1/19/2025 2:13:46 PM
The
Latin American Reflection Roundtable,
made up of
234 Political figures
from the region,
former foreign ministers, former ambassadors and academics
, considers it
irresponsible that
, after the success of the signing and compliance of the
Torrijos-Carter Treaties,
the president of the United States,
Donald Trump, intends
to place the
Panama Canal
in a
geopolitical dispute with China
or that arguments are used in this sense that ignore Panama's titular Sovereignty over that route and its territory.
The document is signed by former President Martín Torrijos and his former Vice Presidents Samuel Lewis Navarro and Rubén Arosemena; Enrique Iglesias, former President of the IDB; former Minister Héctor Alemán; former Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez; former Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney; former Director for the Americas at the White House Security Council, Arturo Valenzuela; former Secretary of the OAS, José Miguel Insulza; as well as former deputies Juan Diego Vásquez, José Blandón, Teresita de Arias and Luis Ernesto Carles, among others.
The statement highlights that the Torrijos-Carter Treaties were signed in 1977 , as a result of the tireless struggle of the Panamanian people ; and their implementation and compliance were respected by successive North American administrations and Panama achieved full sovereignty over the Canal and all of its territory. It is also noted that Panama has demonstrated absolute capacity in the management of the Canal and responsibility in respecting the neutrality of the interoceanic route and has also carried out an expansion.
President Trump's statements
ignore
this
historical reality
and
distort what has been achieved
with the treaties that his own country has signed
and has so far respected, so it would
be unthinkable and unacceptable
for
threats and coercion
to become
new
instruments
of
United
States
foreign policy
towards
Latin America and the Caribbean,
the think tank highlights.
The
Latin American Roundtable,
always
promoting
the contribution of
diplomacy and negotiation,
declares itself in
defense
of the
sovereignty of Panama and
calls
for respect
for the norms and ethical principles of the international system.
