Crown Prince Chairs First Meeting Of National Council For Future Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) - Prince Hussein says main objective of council is to strengthen Jordan's position as technologically advanced country

- stresses importance of reflecting council's work on current projects, including digital transformation, data management

- Prime says council has begun to consider necessary action plans to ensure swift start within priorities set by King

AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on Sunday stressed the need to implement new and quality projects that keep pace with advancements in the technology sector, in order to serve the national economy.

Chairing the first meeting of the National Council for Future Technology at the Prime Ministry, His Royal Highness said the main objective of the council is to strengthen Jordan's position as a technologically advanced country, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan who is chairman of the council, the Crown Prince stressed the importance of reflecting the council's work on current government projects, such as digital transformation, data management, developing the technical competencies of human resources, and the expansion of the use of artificial intelligence.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of coordination between the public and private sectors, utilising Jordanian expertise inside and outside the Kingdom, and making bold decisions within strategic plans to reach clear and measurable results, the statement said.

The Crown Prince expressed confidence in the council's ability to succeed and play a leading role in the region.

For his part, Prime Minister Hassan noted that the council has begun to consider the necessary action plans to ensure a swift start within the priorities set by His Majesty King Abdullah.

The prime minister said the council builds on Jordan's significant achievements in the technology sector, and aims to keep pace with global developments and strengthen Jordan's position in this field, as it has a direct impact on the economy and society, and serves the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He added that the council will rely on Jordanian expertise and competencies recognised in the region, and on task forces that operate in specific sectors.

The prime mister affirmed that the council will set performance evaluation indicators and a timetable for projects and programmes.

The council includes representatives from the public sector and experts from the private sector, and will include specialised sub-committees to provide recommendations and implementable plans.

A number of officials, council members, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.