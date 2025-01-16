Central Bank Reports First Monthly Current Account Deficit After Five-Month Surplus
1/16/2025 3:26:03 PM
The Central bank of the Republic of Turkiye (CBRT) announced the
balance of payments data for November of last year. In November
2024, the current account had a deficit of $2.9 billion. The
foreign trade deficit defined by the balance of payments was $5.2
in November. During this period, net inflows from the balance of
services were $3.7 billion, while net revenues from transportation
services and travel items were $1.3 billion and $2.6 billion,
respectively.
The current account deficit was the first on a monthly basis
after a five-month surplus series. As of November 2024, the
12-month deficit was $7.4 billion. In October, the 12-month deficit
was $7.1 billion. The core balance, excluding gold and energy, had
a surplus of $3.4 billion in the current account. The foreign trade
deficit defined by the balance of payments was $5.2 billion.
According to annualized data, the foreign trade balance defined by
the balance of payments also fell to its lowest level in recent
years with a deficit of $54.6 billion.
In November, the money movement of unknown origin, which is
expressed as net errors and omissions, gave a deficit of 1.5
billion dollars. In October, the deficit was around 153 million
dollars. In the January-November 2024 period, an outflow of 15
billion 785 million dollars of unknown origin was remarkable. In
November, net inflows from direct investments were recorded as 582
million dollars. While total direct investments of foreign
residents to Turkiye increased by 1.1 billion dollars, direct
investments of domestic residents abroad increased by 557 million
dollars. Portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of 1.2 billion
dollars in November.
Evaluating the figures, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat drew
attention to the increases in exports of goods and services and the
decrease in imports, which minimized the current account deficit.
Bolat said, "As a result of the increases in exports of goods and
services and the decrease in imports, the annualized current
account deficit, which was $55.6 billion in May 2023, decreased by
$48.2 billion in the following months and decreased to $7.4 billion
as of November 2024. In 2024, there was a $24.2 billion improvement
in the foreign trade deficit, and the current account deficit is
well below estimates for 2024. The export-import coverage ratio
increased by 6.8 points to 76.7 percent."
