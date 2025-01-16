Yermak Confirms Negotiations On Sending French, British Peacekeepers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak confirmed that negotiations are ongoing regarding the deployment of French and British peacekeepers to Ukraine.

He stated this in a TV interview, as reported by Ukrinform.

"This initiative belongs to French President Emmanuel Macron, and I think you saw that a few days ago, the Prime of the United Kingdom met with President Macron, and they discussed this matter.

I would not like to go into the details today. These consultations are ongoing. I can confirm that such negotiations are continuing, and it is undoubtedly very important that they may become part of certain security guarantees," he said.

Yermak also noted that the main security guarantee for Ukraine remains full membership in NATO.

As reported by Ukrinform, The Telegraph, citing its own sources, informed that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had discussed sending their soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeeping forces after any potential peace agreement.