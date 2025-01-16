Kuwaiti Official Lauds Gulf Cybersecurity Forum For Swapping Expertise Among GCC Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- A visiting Kuwaiti official on Thursday underscored significance of the 2025 Gulf Cybersecurity Forum for swapping expertise among the GCC countries in the present times where digital challenges have alarmingly soared.

Speaking to KUNA at end of the two-day forum today, Ghaida' Al-Mazkour, an assistant undersecretary from the of Higher Education, said the forum grouped cybersecurity experts from the GCC countries to discuss latest technologies in the sphere and security systems for protecting information in the face of rapidly increasing threats.

The State of Kuwait had presented a scientific paper at the gathering including a project about the Quantum computing application -- presented by Dr. Omar Al-Ibrahim.

The Kuwaiti team had also addressed the gathering about the experience of the central information technology apparatus (the government cyber shield), presented by Nasser Al-Azmi.

Al-Mazkour noted that youth from GCC countries took part in the workshop and congratulated the Kuwaiti student Abdullah Al-Mekhial for winning "the research stamps award." Teams from the other GCC countries were also honored in the final session. (end)

sss







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109099049