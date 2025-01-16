Singer-Songwriter Cali Tucker's Country Couture Single And Video Drop Globally January 17Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cali's background is steeped in country royalty. Her mother is the 70s hitmaker LaCosta Tucker and her aunt is the legendary Tanya Tucker.

She carries the torch of the Tucker dynasty with grace, talent, and a modern twist that resonates with a new generation of country music fans. Cali's remarkable journey, from winning the prestigious Miss Teen All American title at just fifteen to gracing the stage of the Grand Ole Opry and performing in top Las Vegas venues, has built a solid foundation for her current success. Her appearance as a finalist on NBC's "The Voice," under the mentorship of Blake Shelton, propelled her into the national spotlight. The release of "Country Couture" is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering pursuit of her musical dreams.

Cali's talent and hard work have already yielded impressive results. Since its limited release last July, "Country Couture" has garnered over 600,000 streams on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, proving the song's inherent appeal and potential for widespread success. This upcoming worldwide release is poised to exponentially increase these numbers, establishing Cali as a major player in the global music market.



Cali co-wrote "Country Couture" with multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer G'harah "PK" Degeddingseze and multi-platinum writer and vocal producer, Tricia Battani. This collaboration brought together diverse talents and perspectives, resulting in a track that is both sophisticated and relatable, capturing the essence of Cali's personality and musical style.

Beyond the immediate success of "Country Couture," Cali Tucker's future looks incredibly bright. She is already working on new projects, including the upcoming release of her single and video, "Last Name," another collaboration with Battani and Degeddingseze. This new track promises to be just as captivating and innovative as "Country Couture," further showcasing Cali's versatility and artistic growth.



Check out Cali's website CaliTucker for music, videos, photos and the latest news.



