Celebrating 25 years of Rewarding Journeys with American Express and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

As part of this milestone, new and existing KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members can accelerate their journey toward attaining KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership. With this limited-time reward, which starts 1 February and ends 31 July 2025, they can now attain this membership by spending S$16,000 on eligible everyday purchases like groceries, travel accommodation, dining and more1, including a minimum of S$6,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights2.



Additional American Express Gift



In addition, the first 250 KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members who spend S$16,000 including a minimum of S$6,000 on eligible2 Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will receive a S$150 eCapitaVoucher.



The first 250 KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Members who spend S$20,000 or more with at least S$6,000 on eligible2 Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will receive a 28-inch Samsonite luggage. Card Members who are eligible for the luggage will not be eligible for the eCapitaVoucher.



Mr. Marlin Brown, Singapore Country Manager, American Express, said, "Our Card Members are avid travellers. The accelerator programme allows a fast track to KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership. This will not only bring more convenience, but also peace of mind when they are exploring and enjoying new experiences on one of the best airlines in the world."



KrisFlyer Elite Gold members can enjoy benefits such as priority check-in, priority boarding, priority baggage handling, extra check-in baggage allowance, access to over 1,000 airport lounges, accelerated upgrade to higher membership tiers with selected hotel loyalty programmes and more.3



Terms and conditions apply. More information on the campaign can be found on here .



