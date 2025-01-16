Investornewsbreaks Good Gaming Inc. (GMER) Gains Support From Viaone For Expansion Into Mobile Gaming Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) , announced that ViaOne Services, a significant investor, intends to acquire up to 10% of the company's outstanding shares in 2025, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Good Gaming's growth. ViaOne has already converted over $2 million in financing into equity and aims to solidify its position as a major shareholder. Following a collaborative strategy session, Good Gaming plans to pivot from game development toward the marketing and distribution of globally recognized mobile app games in 2025, leveraging partnerships with ViaOne subsidiaries like enTouch Wireless and Assist Wireless. The company sees substantial potential in the rapidly growing mobile gaming market, projected to reach $432 billion by 2028, particularly in the“play-to-earn” and crypto gaming spaces. Good Gaming's leadership is optimistic about its growth prospects and the strengthened alignment with ViaOne.

To view the full press release, visit



About Good Gaming Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place and purpose within its interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN