Susan Davis International Launches 2025 Military Events Calendar

Public relations firm Susan Davis International (SDI) today announced the launch of its comprehensive, interactive calendar of military events and observances for 2025. Since 2020, SDI has provided this annual calendar as a public resource that has come to be relied on by media, professional communicators, event organizers, advocates who support service members and veterans, as well as their families and caregivers.

"Since we started the SDI Military Events Calendar, we have heard from our clients, partners, and friends about how valuable it has become to their work, and we're extremely proud to have made such a positive impact on the military and veteran communities," said Susan Ann Davis, Chairman of Susan Davis International. "Our history as a firm is closely tied to the work we've done on behalf of our nation's military, veterans, and their families, so we understand the importance of sharing this resource to keep everyone informed about the multitude of military events."

This year marks an especially important year for military events and anniversaries, as the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps will all mark their 250th anniversary with a plethora of planned celebrations.

For decades, SDI has had the privilege of working with the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and many national military and veteran service organizations. With assistance from SDI clients and partners, the calendar was developed to provide a single source of accurate, relevant, and timely event information.

The annual military calendar highlights observances, special events, and historic moments in military history, with links included for each event with additional information. Organizations may request that additional observances be included in regular updates of the calendar.

