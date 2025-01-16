Chicago Winter Bike Swap Is Back For It's 16Th Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. CHARLES ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact:Hal or Dane Honeyman...Available M-F 10-6, Sat 9-5 at 630 584 6588Event Details:2/9/2025Kane County Fairgrounds Prairie Event Center525 S Randall Rd, St. Charles, IL, 60174Lobby Opens 8:30amSwap 9:30am - 2pmThe Chicago Winter Bike Swap is back for its 16th year.The Chicago Winter Bike Swap returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds for its 16th year as the premiere bicycle swap in the Chicago Area. Bringing together vendors from all around Chicagoland to clear out inventory for the upcoming spring. Vendors bring out new and vintage parts, apparel, and bikes to sell.More than just retail vendors, we have cycling clubs, advocacy groups, and rides in attendance.Over 80 vendors already signed up.There will be live music from local artist, Jake Mack. Food from Local Food trucks, Local craft beer from D&G Brewery making it a great pregame event.For more information visit our website

