JUST, Kuwaiti Cultural Attaché Discuss Academic Cooperation

Ramtha, January 16 (Petra) - President of Jordan University of Science and (JUST), Dr. Khaled Al-Salem, and Kuwaiti Cultural Attaché in Amman, Dr. Hmoud Qasha'an, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and identify needs of Kuwaiti students.During the meeting, the two sides went over means to enhance prospects for developing academic relations and following up on the conditions of the JUST-enrolled Kuwaiti students.Dr. Al-Salem said the university attaches "remarkable" importance to provide an "integrated" educational environment that helps students achieve their academic goals.Al-Salem also noted the importance of the attaché office's role in following up on Kuwaiti students' affairs to provide the necessary support.Meanwhile, the attaché praised the university's "distinguished" educational and research level, valuing its efforts made to support Kuwaiti students and enhance their on-campus academic experience.