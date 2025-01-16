Crimes Against Environment: 24 Criminal Cases Opened Against Russian Military In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the onset of Russia's large-scale invasion, 24 criminal cases have been initiated in Kherson region to address crimes committed by the Russian forces against the environment.

This was reported by Vitalii Nikitin, Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, to Ukrinform.

"From February 24, 2022, to January 14, 2025, prosecutors from the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office (SEPO) under the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office have conducted procedural oversight in 24 criminal cases involving 91 criminal offenses against peace, security, and international order," Nikitin said.

The offenses covered under Articles 438 and 441 of Ukraine's Criminal Code include environmental harm caused by indiscriminate shelling, theft of animals from nature reserves to Crimea and Russia, illegal exploitation of natural resources, and eco-terrorism.

To quantify the damages to nature reserves and ecosystems in Kherson region, specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southern District and National Parks have conducted preliminary assessments. Court-ordered environmental engineering examinations are being carried out by the SEPO.

According to the results, the damage to Kamianska Sich National Nature Park amounts to over 49.9 million UAH, to the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve nearly 85.3 million UAH, to the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Nature Park over 72.6 billion UAH, and preliminary estimates of the damage to the Dzharylhach National Nature Park exceed 7.2 billion UAH.

Nikitin outlined the use of tools such as OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence), Berkeley Protocol methods, eyewitness testimony, site inspections, expert reports, and satellite imagery for documenting these crimes. International organizations, experts, and scientists also support efforts to assess environmental damages and investigate war crimes.

The Kherson Prosecutor's Office collaborates with organizations such as Human Rights Watch and the Global Rights Compliance (GRC) to enhance investigative efficiency.

The Deputy Head of the Regional Prosecutor's Office also reported that in such criminal proceedings, in the format of a special court trial (in absentia), a verdict has already been issued against two Russian military servicemen. They were convicted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to the maximum penalty - 12 years of imprisonment. The verdict has already come into effect. It concerns the sentencing of a Russian Black Sea Fleet Major General and a brigade commander for the destruction of the North Crimean Canal.

In addition, in 2024, SEPO prosecutors filed charges against another individual, and the pretrial investigation in this case is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian commanders who ordered the destruction of the North Crimean Canal have been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment. This refers to Major General Mykhailo Yasnikov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for Logistics, and Colonel Dmytro Markov, Commander of the 11th Separate Engineering Brigade.

Since both convicts are currently located in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, the start of their sentence will be determined from the day of their actual apprehension.

Both officials directly commanded the seizure of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant and the destruction of the North Crimean Canal structures.

Russian occupiers have also established a military training ground on Dzharylhach Island.

During the period of occupation, 10 animals, including Przewalski's horses, Chapman's zebras, American bison, and deer, were unlawfully taken from the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve.