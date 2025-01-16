عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Moi: Fingerprinting Proceeding Until 8 P.M. This Month


1/16/2025 10:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior declared on Thursday that biometric fingerprinting is proceeding throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. until end of January.
As of February 1st, the thumb-printing would be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (end)
ajr


MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109098187


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search