Kuwait Moi: Fingerprinting Proceeding Until 8 P.M. This Month

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The of Interior declared on Thursday that biometric fingerprinting is proceeding throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. until end of January. As of February 1st, the thumb-printing would be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. (end) ajr

